Morocco Denies Plans to Suspend Schools

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education has denied plans to suspend classes in Moroccan schools on April 13.

The ministry issued a press release on Tuesday, condemning false news anonymous individuals shared on social networks.

The ministry reassured citizens that classes will not undergo any change.

The statement vowed that the ministry will take legal actions against individuals that disseminate this kind of false news.

This is not the first time similar false news has gone viral online.

Last week, the ministry also issued a separate press release to condemn the sharing of false news on school suspensions in Morocco.

All schools in Morocco have been open for the 2020-2021 academic year after nearly a year of suspension due to COVID-19.

In March 2020, Morocco suspended schools and adopted remote learning as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic caused the shutdown of other public spaces, including hammams, cafes, restaurants, and mosques among others.

With the lockdown easing, Morocco gradually opened such public spaces with restrictions to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco has been in a state of emergency since March 2020. The measure allows Morocco to take immediate actions in the case of an emergencies

Under the state of emergency, Morocco extended the national night curfew for two weeks on March 29.

Morocco confirmed 499,025 COVID-19 cases, including 485,708 recoveries, and 8,865 deaths.