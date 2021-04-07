Morocco to Receive 10 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines From China

Morocco has vaccinated more than 4,382,917 people.

Rabat – China will supply Morocco with 10 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines during the months of April and May.

During a videoconference interview, the speaker of the National People’s Assembly of China, Li Zhanshu informed the speaker of Morocco’s House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, of China’s intention to supply Rabat with approximately 10 million doses of the vaccine.

The Chinese official also praised Morocco’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

El Malki and Li Zhanshu also discussed the Moroccan-Chinese cooperation, which experienced promising development following King Mohammed VI’s visit in 2016.

China has already delivered 2.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Morocco.

To date, Morocco received a total of 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Seven million doses were from Oxford/AstraZeneca with the rest from Sinopharm.

Initially, Morocco ordered 40 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, Moroccan television channel 2M reported.

Morocco is among the countries leading the vaccination campaign across the world.

The country, which launched the campaign on January 28, has vaccinated 4,382,917 people.

Approximately 3,992,324 people received the second dose of the vaccine.

The North African country seeks to vaccinate 33 million or 80% of its population to achieve herd immunity.

Morocco also confirmed 499,025 COVID-19 cases, including 485,708 recoveries, and 8,865 deaths.

The country is under a state of emergency since March 2020 as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Morocco is also under a night curfew, which the government extended for Ramadan as part of the preventive measures.