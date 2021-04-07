COVID-19, Morocco to Extend State of Emergency Thursday

The state of emergency, which has been extended since March 2020, will run until April 10.

Rabat – Morocco’s government is planning to extend the state of emergency during the cabinet council scheduled for Thursday, April 8.

Saaid Amzazi, the minister of education and government spokesperson in Morocco, announced on Tuesday that Head of Government Saad-Eddine El Othmani will chair the cabinet council on Thursday.

During the meeting, the government plans to discuss three draft decrees.

“The first decree is related to the extension of the state of emergency across the country to combat COVID-19.”

The state of emergency, which has been extended since March 2020, is due to run until April 10.

Morocco adopted the measure following the outbreak of the pandemic. The action enables authorities to introduce proactive actions against the spread of COVID-19.

On March 29, Morocco extended the nationwide night curfew by a further two weeks.

The curfew prevents the movement of citizens and residents between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The decision excludes people with exceptional reasons such as professional obligations or medical emergencies. Businesses also have to close at 8 p.m. every evening.

Today, Morocco’s government decided to announce a night curfew during the month of Ramadan.

The statement comes amid concerns from citizens, who were eagerly waiting whether authorities would adopt more restrictions during the holy month.

Ramadan 2020 witnessed strict preventive measures, including a night curfew and a total lockdown.

Taraweeh prayers (extra evening prayers) were also prohibited during last Ramadan as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Astronomers expect Ramadan to begin on April 14 in Morocco.