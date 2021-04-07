Morocco Ranks 34th in FIFA Global Ranking, Loses One Spot

Morocco is the 5th best team in Africa while Senegal is first.

Rabat – Morocco National Football Team has lost one spot in the FIFA global ranking for the month of April and now ranks in the 34th position.

The Atlas Lions lost one point after collecting 1481 points in the month of February.

In the African continent, Senegal ranks first with 1542.45 points (22nd globally) followed by Tunisia (26th globally), and Nigeria (32nd globally).

Morocco is the fifth in the African continent, behind Algeria which collected 1486.69 points and ranks 33rd globally.

Morocco’s relatively poor performance during its two last matches in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is the most likely reason for its regression in the ranking.

While the Moroccan squad boasts many high-performing, world-class football players, it has failed to convince on numerous occasions in recent months. In their most recent games, the Atlas Lions frustratingly drew 0-0 with Mauritania and won a laborious, unconvincing 1-0 victory against Burundi.

Morocco, thus, made its way to the final competition alongside Mauritania after finishing first in the Group E of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.