Spain’s LaLiga Features Morocco’s Dakhla in Promotional Video

Rabat – The Spanish National Professional Football League known as LaLiga featured Morocco’s southern city of Dakhla in El Clasico’s promotional video published on April 8.

LaLiga collaborated with the Regional Tourism Council (CRT) of the region of Dakhla Oued-Eddahab to work on the promotional video. The video takes the viewer on a tour around the five continents, visiting 27 cities.

The video, which will air on a variety of different channels globally, aims to promote El Clasico and increase anticipation for one of the biggest games in the world.

Morocco’s Dakhla was the fourth city to appear in the video. The flags of both teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona, were hoisted on Dakhla’s impressive “White Dune.”

The “White Dune” is located thirty kilometers from Dakhla, and is an amazing natural phenomenon of a white sandspit in the middle of a lagoon.

In a press statement, Dakhla Oued-Eddahab CRT’s Vice President Omar Alaoui Belghti emphasized that LaLiga’s promotional video has focused on several cities and places known internationally.

He also added that the council reached out to representatives of LaLiga in Morocco to assure them that Dakhla is a favorite international tourist destination.

Ignacio Gomez, delegate of LaLiga in Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, welcomed the collaboration with the CRT of Dakhla Oued-Eddahab to promote the “pearl of the South” via LaLiga’s promotional video.

The collaboration comes after a Spanish delegation visited Dakhla and Laayoune in March.

The Spanish delegation that visited the southern provinces featured Joseba Aguirre, the director of Athletic Bilbao Women’s team, and Maria Tato Mera, director of Women’s Soccer at the Spanish Federation of Women’s Football.

El Clasico in Morocco

In Morocco, the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona fans might be stronger than it is in Spain itself.

Usually, football enthusiasts in Morocco gather in cafes hours before the kick off to secure a good view of the television.

Cafe owners typically earn one week’s income during the night of El Clasico. El Clasico and the Casablanca’s derby between Raja and Wydad are the most anticipated games in Morocco.

This year will be very different. As Morocco’s government has imposed a night curfew, cafes must close at 8 p.m.

Still, Moroccans expect that life will be on “pause” tomorrow in Morocco. Football fans will try to secure their spots, at their friends’ or relatives’, to enjoy the most-watched game in the world.

El Clasico will take place Saturday, April 10, at 8 p.m. Moroccan time at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefani in Madrid.

The first game of this year ended 3-1 in favor of Real Madrid.