Heavy Thunderstorms to Hit Several Provinces in Morocco Friday, Saturday

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) has announced heavy thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday in several provinces.

In a special notice, the DMN said rainfall will range between 25 millimeters to 40 millimeters in Al Hoceima, Driouch, Nador, Taounate, Taza, Fez, Bouelmane, Sefrou, Guercif, Ifrane, and El Hajeb.

The same weather, which will run from Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., will also concern Khourbga, Chefchaouen, Khenifra, Azilal, and Beni Mellal.

The thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorms and gusts of wind, the DMN announced.

The DMN issued another notice on Thursday, forecasting heavy thunderstorms Thursday and Friday in several provinces, including Sefrou, Taounate, Taza, and Fez.

The notice also forecasts rainfalls for Al Hoceima, Boulemane, Khenifra, and Taza today in addition to fairly strong gusts of wind ranging between 60 to 70 kilometers in the Tangier region.

Thunderstorms are expected to help Morocco’s agriculture season, which witnessed improved circumstances this year compared to the 2019-2020 season.

In March, the Ministry of Agriculture and Maritime Fisheries said that rainfall in the last three months had a “very positive impact” on the 2020-21 agricultural season.

“The significant and widespread rains recorded in January, February, and March have had a very positive impact on the evolution of the agricultural campaign,” said the ministry.

The Ministry of Equipment also expressed satisfaction with the filling rate of Morocco’s dams.

The ministry said the country’s dams filling rate reached 50%, with the dams’ reserves accumulating 7.38 billion cubic meters.