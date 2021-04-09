Moroccan Exporters To Reach Broad EU Kosher Market

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan Association of Exporters (ASMEX), in a move set to benefit local exporters, signed a framework agreement with European Kosher (EK) to develop labeling for local kosher products.



ASMEX and European Kosher, a Belgium-based product certification organization, signed the framework agreement on April 1 in order to establish an ecosystem for kosher food production, certification, and export. As part of the agreement, the two organizations will create a kosher labeling infrastructure for Moroccan food exports.



“This partnership aims in particular at the establishment of a national strategy for the Moroccan kosher offer,” reads a press release quoted by Telquel.



The framework agreement will support Moroccan companies in developing their products to an EK standard, which will allow Moroccan exporters to explore new international markets.



According to the press release, the new partnership could allow Moroccan exporters to reach more than 55 million international consumers who turn to kosher-labeled products.



“Some buy kosher food for religious reasons and others buy it for quality, traceability or health reasons. A valuable market in profits is therefore emerging for Morocco, which is embarking on this form of labeling,” notes the press release.



Kosher and halal foods have been under attack in the European Union, with critics citing animal welfare. The European Court of Justice ruled on December 18, 2020, that EU member states are allowed to ban stun-free slaughter of animals, effectively making religious slaughter impossible.



While generally, halal products are considered part of Muslim tradition, and kosher is traditionally part of Jewish culture, one practical difference is that for a product to be certified halal, it requires praying to God beforehand, while kosher products do not require such a prayer.



The term “Muslim” slaughter also applies to religious Jewish slaughters, as the Qur’an explicitly states: “The food of the People of the Book is lawful unto you and yours is lawful unto them.” (5:5)