Morocco Opens Probe After Local Official Defied Planned Ramadan Curfew

The commune president said he does not fear an investigation, vowing to answer all questions in clarity and comfort.

Rabat – The prosecutor at the Al Hoceima Court of First Instance announced the opening of an investigation into a Facebook post, for allegedly inciting others to disregard the night curfew measure that Morocco will maintain during Ramadan.

The prosecutor of the Al Hoceima court ordered the investigation following an order from Morocco’s Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Following Morocco’s decision to continue the country’s night curfew during Ramadan, the president of the Louta commune near Al Hoceima, Mekki El Hannoudi, said he will allow movement until 11 p.m. during the holy month.

He also said he will allow cafes to remain open until 11 p.m. The national night curfew mandates that businesses close by 8 p.m.

The local agent said that he made the decision in his capacity as an officer of the administrative police, according to the laws and regulations in force, adding that he will allow cafes to remain open until 11 p.m.

El Hannoudi’s post quickly received thousands of likes and generated hundreds of comments and shares.

In response to Morocco’s decision to open a probe, El Hannoudi said that the investigation does not “scare him.”

“I respect the public prosecution and the judiciary, and I will answer [questions] with clarity and comfort.”

El Hannoudi cited democracy, saying that Morocco is a civil and democratic state that guarantees the right to express and disagree, and the right to discuss constitutional, legal, and administrative challenges.

He also said that the country’s provisions allow citizens to discuss all socio-economic issues that such measures, such as a curfew during Ramadan, may cause.

In another post, the commune president said he intended the initial post to bring smiles, calling on citizens to abide by all preventive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Morocco’s Association of Cafe and Restaurant Owners has expressed dissatisfaction with the country’s decision to maintain the night curfew during Ramadan.

The association of cafe owners said it completely rejects the government’s “decision to prohibit night travel at the national level every day and holds it fully responsible for the state of Moroccan professionals and workers, and for every deterioration and social tension that our country will know in the future.”