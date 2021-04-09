Algerian TV Offends Morocco’s Monarch in Comedy Show

The Algerian regime and its media demonstrate little restraint in showing hostility to Morocco, a country that helped Algeria gain its independence.

Rabat – After Algiers-based Echorouk TV offended the Moroccan people by portraying King Mohammed VI as a “puppet,” another Algerian television channel, Ennahar, joined in the mockery.

Broadcast on April 8 as part of a comedy show, the comedian appeared chanting a tasteless song about Western Sahara while displaying the picture of King Mohammed VI.

The consecutive media attacks against Morocco and its King are yet another demonstration of Algeria’s consistent antagonism towards its western neighbor.

Shortly following Echorouk’s caricature of King Mohammed VI, outraged Moroccans launched hashtags on social networks to denounce the depiction of the King.

Some of the most viral hashtags read: “King Mohammed VI is a red line,” “Our King is a red line,” and “King Mohammed VI is our source of pride.”

The media attacks come at a time when Algeria is showing increasing frustration about Morocco’s gains in political momentum with its sovereignty over Western Sahara, and the development it is experiencing in different fields, mainly the industrial sector.

Although Algerians share the same language and backgrounds as Moroccan people and the country sought help from Morocco to gain its independence, Algeria’s government does not miss an opportunity to undermine Morocco.

Amid the diplomatic stalemate between the two countries, Morocco has repeatedly shown willingness to overcome the bitterness and resentment of the past and open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

In his 2018 Green March speech, King Mohammed VI urged Algeria to engage in an “open and frank dialogue” that could result in the restoration of full diplomatic ties and the reopening of the borders between the two neighboring countries.

Despite the call to end the frozen diplomatic relations, Algeria still has not issued an official response and instead continues to oppose Morocco and discredit its territorial integrity by providing arms and financial support to the separatist movement, Polisario.

Algeria has also recently accused Morocco of trafficking hashish to and spreading drug addiction in its territories.

A number of international organizations and countries have commended and supported Morocco’s initiative to mend ties.