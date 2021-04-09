Macron’s La Republique En Marche Party Opens Dakhla, Morocco Office

Spread the love

Rabat – Emmanuel Macron’s La Republique En Marche (LREM) party announced on Thursday, April 8, that it will open an office in Morocco’s southern city of Dakhla. A press release by France’s largest political party announced the opening of two new offices in the country.

Macron’s LREM party will inaugurate one office in Agadir, led by Guy Picard, as well as one in Dakhla, which Claude Fraissinet will manage.

“We are particularly pleased with the creation of the LREM committee in Dakhla, located in the provinces of southern Morocco, which strengthens our presence with the French in this area,” the press release announcing the new offices stated.

Symbolic act?

The announcement of the new office in Dakhla was well received in the Moroccan press. Moroccan outlets described the move as a step towards French recognition of Morocco’s claims on the Western Sahara region.

Whether France’s governing party indeed means the new office to be a symbolic move remains to be seen.

The act’s symbolism is doubtful in itself, as French official national institutions already have a concrete presence in the region. The French Chamber of Commerce, for example, has offices in both Dakhla and Laayoune in the Western Sahara region. In fact, Fraissinet, who will run LREM’s Dakhla office, also leads the local branch of France’s chamber of commerce.

Political electioneering

The announcement of two new Moroccan offices for Macron’s political party come ahead of the 2022 French presidential election. Observers expect the upcoming poll to again feature a head-to-head between Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen’s open Islamophobia is likely to ensure Macron, in the final stages of the election, will receive support from France’s Muslim population and Morocco-minded citizens.

LREM offices in Morocco are likely an attempt to solidify this support among the thousands of French citizens living in Morocco. Additionally, almost 30,000 retired French citizens spend their winters in Morocco, according to television channel France2.