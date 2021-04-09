IMF Adopts Morocco’s Undivided Map for Global Growth Forecasts

Several US and US-aligned organizations have started using the integral map since the US recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Rabat – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest global growth forecast has used the undivided map of Morocco in its graphics. Appearing in renowned financial publications such as Bloomberg, Morocco’s undivided map featured prominently in world news.

The IMF appears to have now brought its map graphics in-line with US foreign policy following the official US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. Despite featuring Morocco’s undivided map on its new graphics, the IMF does however still consider Western Sahara as a separate entity in the interactive maps on its website.

Many US-based organizations have recently adopted Morocco’s undivided map in their official graphics.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US State Department, and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) featured Morocco’s undivided map in March, followed by US airline Delta.

The world’s largest international military alliance, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), similarly chose to feature the undivided map of Morocco in January, after then US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer first unveiled it in a formal ceremony in Rabat on December 13, 2020.

The recent shift in map usage by US and US-aligned organizations comes after the US formally recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara region on December 10, 2020.

While questions remain on the Biden administration’s exact intentions for the region, no significant shift in US policy regarding Morocco has occurred since US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Observers consider the absence of any foreign policy changes regarding the Maghreb to be an indication that the new administration is unlikely to reverse the current US stance regarding Western Sahara.