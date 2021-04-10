Algeria: Hirak Protesters Call For Ramadan Amnesty For Activists

Hirak protesters in Algeria have called to “free our children,” during Friday protests.

Rabat – Hirak protesters in Algeria on Friday, April 9, called for a general amnesty for activists ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

For the 112th time, Hirak protesters flooded the streets of towns and cities across Algeria, calling for systematic change in the country’s governance. Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, protesters are now calling for a general amnesty for all the Hirak activists that have been jailed in Algeria.

“Free our children,” stated a banner amid the crowd of protesters in the heart of Algeria’s capital Algiers. Protesters chanted slogans calling for the immediate release of all Hirak protesters in order to allow them to celebrate the Islamic holy month with their families.

Amnesty for detained activists

“Free them so that they spend Ramadan with their families,” a group of women chanted at the heart of the Algiers demonstrations, according to Algerian newspaper Liberte Algerie.

Hirak protesters called to end arbitrary arrests and highlighted the lack of an independent judiciary in the north African country after another round of arrests of Hirak supporters on Sunday, April 4.

Among the recently detained activists is the “hirak poet” Mohamed Tadjadit, a popular figure among Algeria’s Hirak supporters. He was filmed in tears following his arrest and accused police of misconduct prompting public calls for his release.

The countrywide Hirak protests are increasingly mounting pressure on Algeria’s ruling class, yet the pro-democracy movement has received little support or even attention by the international media.

Mounting pressure

As Ramadan approaches, the Hirak demonstrations continue to put pressure on Algeria’s ruling elite. An upcoming legislative election planned for June 21 has done little to distract or discourage citizens from taking to the streets.

In fact, the election has become another rallying cry for those who see the poll as an example of the machinations by the country’s pseudo-military ruling class, commonly described simply as “the power” in Algeria.

“Your sham elections will not pass,” crowds chanted in central Algiers on Friday.

“Our children are not a threat, the threat comes from you,” the crowd chanted as Algeria’s Hirak protests look determined to continue voicing their grievances on the streets.