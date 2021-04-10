A US embassy delegation visited Fez to celebrate the Fez Smart Factory project; Chargé d’Affaires David Greene commented on the future of US-Morocco relations.

Rabat – Officials from the US Embassy visited the Fez Smart Factory project (FSF) on Friday to promote a future of sustainable development.

Led by Chargé d’Affaires David Greene, a US diplomatic body supported the project, which is sponsored by the Millennium Challenge Corporation and other private sector partners in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and EuroMed University.

The project seeks to “offer an integrated and sustainable zone to industrialists wishing to modernize, digitalize and clean up their production while taking advantage of a favourable ecosystem of research, startups and students.”

In a Facebook post, the US embassy claimed that the project would create over 5,000 job opportunities in the Fez-Meknes region in the upcoming 20 years.

Another focal point for the visit was the launch of a new USAID program titled “Listen to my voice”. The program will precede the FSF and encourages Morocco’s youth to become more involved with sustainable community development.

Project plans project the Fez Smart Factory Project will be home to nearly 30 startups and 10 laboratories for research, including several incubators.

The project requires upwards of MAD 104 million ($11.18 million), 50% of which will come from the US-Moroccan partnership, the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

David Greene commented on the project and the US’s commitment to maintaining a strong relationship with Morocco stating, “After meeting exceptional Fassis [people of Fez] during these two days, I am convinced that the region has a promising future, as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”