Morocco’s First Hollywood Movie Faces Withdrawal of Production Funding

Hajji shared with MWN that in fact, his inspiration for the Hollywood movie did not revolve around the current situation between Algeria and Morocco but rather a personal story––the death of his friend’s sister who was caught in terrorist cross-fire in Burkina Faso.

Hicham Hajji, director of Morocco’s first Hollywood-produced movie Redemption Day, is fighting a battle on two fronts––denouncing Algeria’s criticism of the movie and dealing with the Moroccan Cinematography Center’s failure to adhere to its committed production funding.

Promptly after the release of its trailer in early December 2020, Redemption Day had been criticized by the Algerian audience as a movie funded primarily to stain the image of Algeria by showing its strong relationship with Russia. Algerian television channel El Djazairia One announced the allegations and referred to the trailer as a “propaganda” medium aimed to defame the reputation of Algeria in the eyes of the international audience.

When asked about the allegations, Hajji reassuringly responded, “The movie is politically correct and by no means was produced to attack Algeria or its people. The terrorists themselves are French with Arab origins and some of them in the movie don’t even speak Arabic, which is the case of several terrorist figures. Some Algerian characters are in fact portrayed in a praising lens such as the young adult that helps the protagonist, so really if they had just paid close attention they would discern that in fact, this is not staining their reputation at all.”

Dubbing the criticism as “good publicity for the film”, Hajji confidently endorsed the depictions, emphasizing that the focus should be on Morocco’s strong investigative and interpersonal communication skills.

“I believe that more often than not successful movies are controversial and Redemption Day certainly stirred debate causing Algerians to leave negative reviews on IMDB and send us disapproving messages which again furthers the film’s exposure,” he added.

“The plot of the story evolved from this incident to a greater story that I truly wanted to tie back to my country especially at the time where they had discovered the ancient fossils in Morocco.”

Hajji subsequently shifted his focus towards the movie’s internal complications and explained to MWN in an exclusive interview, that he had been facing difficulties with the production funding from the Moroccan Cinematography Center and its director, Sarim El Hak Fassi-Fihri.

“After reducing the initial intended amount for the production funding of Redemption Day, although it had been titled the “most successful Hollywood produced Moroccan film” the Moroccan Cinematography Center has failed to follow through with the production funding of the film and this is beyond disappointing to all Moroccan filmmakers and myself included. I know of at least 20 other Moroccan producers who are facing the same issue––here we are trying to produce Moroccan-based films yet facing hindrances from the inside,” Hajji pointed out.

The Moroccan Cinematography Center grants filmmakers approximately $400,000 for production. The sum is distributed in four separate transactions depending on the progress of the movie’s production.

“After the reception of the first 100,000 dollars which was used for the preliminary production matters, we never received the rest yet instead were requested to provide trivial information about our co-producers and investors. Undoubtedly this is a major setback for Moroccan producers whose sole objective is to shoot movies and expand the Moroccan film industry.”

Frustrated, Hajii called upon the Moroccan minister of culture and youth to address the matter claiming that the head of the Moroccan Cinematography, Sarim El Hak Fassi-Fihri, is anchoring down the film industry and Moroccan filmmakers––impeding the potential success of Moroccan-produced movies worldwide due to a lack of basic funding.

On April 7th, Hajji attended a meeting with Othman El Ferdaous, the minister of culture, sport, and youth to discuss the issue.

“Thankfully, the minister was quick to respond to my concerns and has reassured me that the matters will be investigated further. In essence, there is nothing more that filmmakers want to do other than produce films and portray their vision of plotlines but when you have internal hindrances keeping you from doing so it’s very disappointing,” added Hajji.

Nonetheless, Hicham Hajji continues to expand the Moroccan film industry through productions of movies and commercials both within and beyond the Moroccan borders. Currently, he is producing a movie with references to feminism and the 2019 murder case of the two Scandanavian girls in Morocco.