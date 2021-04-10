New COVID-19 Cases Increasing Once Again In Morocco

Morocco’s national vaccination campaign is focusing on providing second doses first while new daily cases are on the increase.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic continues to produce hundreds of new cases every day, with 740 new cases detected over the past 24 hours. Public health officials additionally reported 6 new related deaths, bringing the nation’s death toll to 8,891. The newly detected cases indicate that Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic is once again growing.

Morocco currently has 4,782 active COVID-19 cases nationwide according to government data. In order to monitor the spread of the virus, officials conducted another 11,627 tests for the virus over the last 24 hours.

Morocco’s vaccination campaign is currently prioritizing second vaccinations amid a halt on vaccine imports from India. 4,471,831 citizens have now received their first dose and 4,134,740 have completed their regimen after receiving the second jab.

Intensive care occupancy is on the increase as well. On March 26, 13.5% of intensive care beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, on Saturday April 10, the occupancy rate is 14.2%.

Medical staff in Morocco’s hospitals are currently caring for 449 severe cases related to the COVID-19 virus, with 18 patients requiring intubation and another 224 kept on breathing support through ventilators.

Regionally, COVID-19 continues to impact the densely populated region of Grand Casablanca-Settat where the majority of Morocco’s new cases were detected over the last 24 hours.

Casablanca-Settat reported 487 new cases and 4 deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (93 new cases, one death), Marrakech-Safi (53 cases, no deaths) and Souss-Massa where 20 cases were discovered and one related death occurred.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported across the rest of Morocco.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra reported 20 new cases while in Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima 19 new cases were detected. Relatively few cases were reported in the Oriental region (16), Daraa-Tafilalet (14), Beni Mellal (6), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5) Guelmim-Oued Noun (5) and Fes-Meknes, where two new cases were reported.