Morocco Arrests 18 Suspects for 'Facilitating Prostitution' in Fez

Between 2017 and 2019, the North African country registered 248 total cases of human trafficking.

Spread the love

Rabat – Police in the city of Fez, northeaster Morocco, arrested on Friday 18 individuals for their alleged involvement in the facilitation of “prostitution, and human trafficking.”

Police arrested the suspects after receiving intelligence from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The suspects were caught in the act during simultaneous police searches in five apartments in the city of Fez, according to statement by the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) .

The statement said the main suspect and his wife were offering the apartments for rent.

They exploited them for “debauchery and attracted people there for the purposes of prostittun and human trafficking.”

The suspects arrested during the operation include a local law enforcement officer, a soldier, and a contractual teacher.

Police also arrested eight women, the DGSN said.

Suspects have been placed in police custody, pending further investigations into the case.

At the end of 2016, Morocco passed Law 27-14 on the fight against human trafficking.

Between 2017 and 2019, the North African country registered 248 total cases of human trafficking and prosecuted 585 people for human trafficking crimes, including 144 women and 84 foreigners.

Morocco also registered 719 victims of human trafficking between 2017 and 2019, including 283 victims of sexual exploitation.