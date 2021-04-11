Morocco Helped INTERPOL Arrest 195 People for Human Trafficking

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco played a “strong role” in the INTERPOL-led crackdown on human trafficking, which led to at least 195 people getting arrested, the International Criminal Police Organization has announced.



“Morocco played a strong role in” Operation Weka, focused on human trafficking and migrant smuggling, “by hosting the Operational Coordination unit and making 49 arrests,” read a press release from the organization.



The operation carried out between March 29 and April 2, brought together 24 countries to participate in aiding African and European authorities rescue nearly 500 human trafficking victims, including children.



International authorities “representing source, transit and destination locations progressed investigations and exchanged intelligence to dismantle criminal networks behind key routes.”



“Spanish authorities acted on intelligence from Morocco, and arrested two key smugglers known for facilitating the transport of irregular migrants from the African continent using rigid inflatable boats and lorries,” added INTERPOL.



The operation unveiled strong links between human trafficking and the ongoing global health crisis, noting that “the most vulnerable are desperate to escape hardship,” while the criminal organizations seize the chance to turn a profit.



This is not the first time that Morocco has played a major role in successful international anti-crime operations. In 2019, Interpol announced that its Operation Neptune II, a multi-country operation that featured Morocco, caught 12 alleged foreign terrorist fighters.



Morocco’s efforts in fighting terrorism and insurgency are both consistent and internationally recognized. In the first week of April alone, Morocco sent a high-profile delegation to Abuja, Nigeria to discuss counterterrorism strategies, as well as provided crucial information to France that helped prevent a serious terrorist attack.



Morocco also actively participates in curbing irregular migration between Africa and Europe. In the latest of such stings, in March, Morocco arrested 15 suspects for their alleged involvement with a network of irregular migration and human trafficking.



Morocco’s General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance’s latest annual report revealed that the country also prevented 9,179 potential irregular migrants, including 6,162 foreign nationalities, from leaving the country.