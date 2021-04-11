Interpol Cooperation, Morocco Arrests French-Algerian Man For Fraud

The suspect faces fraud and identity theft charges.

Rabat – Police in Agadir arrested this week a French-Algerian suspect subject to a red notice from Interpol.

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that the suspect is facing charges of fraud and identity theft.

According to DGSN, the suspect also faces charges of concealing “income from theft operations committed in several French cities.”

The operation is part of cooperation between security services in France and Morocco.

Interpol is an international organization that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

The organization’s database contains more than 50,000 alleged terrorist combattants and more than 400,000 i terrorism-related intelligence.

Morocco has been a member of Interpol since June 17, 1957. Interpol also has an office in Rabat.

Under the interpol cooperation, Moroccan intelligence services helped France arrest several suspects in different crime cases.

Recently, Morocco’s General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) handed information about a French woman of Moroccan origin, who was plotting a terrorist attack against a church.

On Thursday, the French Minister for Europe and Forein Affairs Jean Yves Le Drian emphasized the importance of the quality of security cooperation between Morocco and France.

Le Drian made his remark during a meeting with Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita.

The discussion covered the bilateral relations between Paris and Rabat and the coordination between the two countries to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.