Morocco to Develop Roadmap for Reenergizing Tourist Transport Sector

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water has announced its plan to develop a generalized roadmap for the tourist transport sector, following the spread of COVID-19.



The ministry made the announcement during a meeting held in coordination with various professional representatives and stakeholders of the sector. The event was part of the growing dialogue between the public and the private sector, facilitated by the ministry. The secretary general of the ministry said that it is vital “for the department to begin this action as soon as possible.” The final roadmap will also include proposals from stakeholders.



Besides the ministry, the meeting was attended by the National Federation of Tourist Transport, the National Union of Tourist Transport and the National Association of Tourist Transport. Particular focus was given to understanding the problems that arose in Morocco’s tourist transport sector following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Following “broad and constructive” discussions with all stakeholders, participants “suggested to support the companies weakened by the crisis, to revise some provisions of the ministerial decree No. 3975.19 published on July 6, 2020, on the definition of the characteristics and conditions of the equipment of vehicles intended for tourist transport,” said a press statement from the ministry.



They also brought up the need for finding a solution for integrating vehicles acquired before COVID-19, as well as the “revision, the simplification and the dematerialization of the administrative procedures” for the tourist transport sector. The secretary general noted that the administrative reform is already a part of the government’s digitization efforts.



The roadmap will integrate proposals submitted by professionals from the sector, according to the secretary general of the ministry. Under this framework, the ministry invites various stakeholders to send their suggestions, “amending the ministerial decree and the draft program contract relating to tourist transport.” This will allow the ministry to identify possible formulas for implementing the roadmap.