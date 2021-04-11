Egypt Announces Tuesday, April 13 As First Day of Ramadan

Saudi Arabia is yet to sight the crescent moon of the holy month and will hold a meeting on the matter on April 12.

Rabat – Egypt’s Dar Al Ifta al Misriyya has announced Tuesday, April 13, as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Dar Al-Ifta said in an official statement today that observers were not able to observe the crescent moon today.

“Therefore,Egyptit’s Dar Al Ifta announced Monday as the completion of the month of Shaban [eight month in the Islamic calendar].”

The statement also announced Tuesday, April 13 as the first day of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to his Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, and we wish His Excellency continued health, wellness and success,” the statement added.

Dar al-Ifta also extended congratulations to gyptian people, Arabs, heads of states, and Kings and princes across the world.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, announced that its observers were not able to observe the crescent moon today.

The Saudi Supreme Court will hold a meeting on Monday, April 12, and will likely announce an official date of Ramadan.

Kuwait also announced April 13 as the first day of Ramadan and extended congratulations to its people and rest of Muslims across the world.

Gulf News reported Tuesday will also be the first day of Ramadan in Lebanon.

Both countries said the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted today, and announced Monday as the last day of Sha’ban.

Other countries, including Morocco, are yet to unveil the official date of Ramadan.

The North African country is expected to observe the crescent moon of the holy month tomorrow.

Astronomical calculations announced that Ramadan will start on April 14 in Morocco.