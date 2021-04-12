Naima Lamcharki Wins Best Actress at Malmo International Arab Film Fest

Naima Lamcharki won best actress at the Malmo International Arab Film Festival in Sweden alongside her Moroccan colleagues.

Rabat – Sunday, April 11, Moroccan actress Naima Lamcharki won the best actress award at Sweden’s 11th annual Malmo International Arab Film Festival (MAFF).

In the film “L’Automne des Pommiers” (Autumn of the Apple Trees), directed by Moroccan director Mohamed Mouftakir, Lamcharki plays the role of a wisdom-filled grandmother, filling a crucial role in the film’s unique dynamic.

Based on the age-old tale of Adam and Eve, the film shows the life of a young orphan whose father banished him after believing him to be the offspring of an unfaithful lover. Lamcharki is one of the main protagonists for the duration of the 120-minute long film.

The MAFF held a segment titled “Arab Women Film Days” which supported women’s role in the film industry and was “an opportunity to show and share their diversity, as well as lifting women in an industry that is highly male dominated.”

Along with the Malmo International Arab Film Festival, the film won awards at the Moroccan Film Festival of Tangier. Namely, the prize for the Best Picture 2020, the Critics Prize 2020, and the Prize for the Federation of Cineclubs 2020.

Naima Lamcharki has accomplished many other great feats throughout her career as an actress. Starring in films like The Garden of Eden (1998) and Bad Faith (2006), her career in the international film industry dates back to 1958.

Two years ago, Moroccan actress Fatima Atif won the best actress award at the ninth edition of the Malmo Arab Film Festival for her role in the film “The Healer”, where the director was Moroccan.