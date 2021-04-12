The young football player died a few minutes after arriving at the hospital.

Spread the love

Rabat – Young Moroccan football player, Reda Saki, who played for the Étoile jeunesse sportive de Casablanca, died at the age of 21, after collapsing on the pitch during an amateur championship game against Hassania de Benslimane on Sunday.

Saki collapsed on the pitch and lost consciousness after 30 minutes of play. The club’s medical staff rapidly intervened in the hope of reviving him, before transporting him to the Hassan II Provincial Hospital in Benslimane, 57 kilometers away from Casablanca.

The hospital’s administration announced the death of the young player shortly after arrival.