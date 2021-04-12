France Orders Police Presence at Mosques Ahead of Ramadan

Muslims in France grow increasingly wary as they prepare to startRamadan 2021 amidst COVID-19 measures and a stark increase in hate crimes.

Spread the love

Rabat – After the recent vandalism of a mosque, France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin called upon local police and gendarmerie to defend mosques during Ramadan.

On Sunday, vandals desecrated a mosque with images slandering the Prophet Mohammed and other islamaphobic hate speech. Slogans such as “L’Immigration tue!” (immigration kills) and “Vive La France” (Long live France) caused public upheaval.

The vandalism comes days after a mosque door was lit on fire in Nantes, western France. Another incident was reported in Le Mans, northwestern France, where a neo-Nazi threatened Muslims in a local mosque.

In a public statement following the incident, Darmanin said, “I am in Rennes this evening to demonstrate the government’s solidarity with the Muslims of our country. The anti-Muslim inscriptions that have been inscribed on this cultural and religious centre are unacceptable. Freedom of worship in France is a fundamental freedom!”

Many cite the recently proposed “anti-separatism” bill for the recent acts of violence against Muslims in France just days before Ramadan.

Community members accused the government of exacerbating France’s “anti-Islamic” climate. Abdallah Zekri, the president of the French National Observatory Against Islamophobia, said: “Unfortunately, the declarations of some politicians are only making things worse.”

The proposed “anti-separatism” bill, put forth by President Emmanuel Macron, seeks to limit “islamic separatism” and bans the wearing of the hijab for women under the age of 18. Right-wing politicians supported the bill, claiming it will enforce secularism in France.

Other proposals within the bill seek to control online hate speech toward public employees or institutions. Fines of up to €45,000 (MAD 480,000) and jail time may be enforced. Additionally, the bill targets polygamous marriage and certificates of virginity.

As Ramadan approaches and islamophobia continues to run rampant throughout the world, many fear the bill creates a grey area for hate crimes against Muslims in France.

Ramadan is set to begin in France on Tuesday and taraweeh prayers will take place this evening following the isha prayer.