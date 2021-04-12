Morocco’s Royal Navy Rescues 100 Irregular Migrants in Mediterranean

The list of migrants included women and children.

Rabat – A contingent of Morocco’s Royal Navy patrolling in the Mediterranean has rescued 100 Europe-bound irregular migrants.

The operation took place between April 10-12, a military source told Morocco’s state media.

Most of those rescued are from sub-Saharan Africa. The group of migrants included women and children who were in difficulty aboard makeshift boats, the source explained.

After administering first aid, the Royal Navy transferred the migrants to ports across Morocco and handed them over to the Royal Gendarmerie for customary procedures.

Morocco’s security services have been carrying out similar operations throughout the years as part of the country’s efforts to counter human trafficking.

All services, including the royal navy, the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and the National Directorate of National Security (DGSN) collaborate on a high level to combat irregular migration, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities.

In 2020, Moroccan police detained 466 suspects with links to 123 human trafficking networks.

They also prevented 9,179 Europe-bound irregular migrants, including 6,162 of foreign nationalities, from leaving Morocco.