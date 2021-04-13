Biden Congratulates Muslims For Ramadan, Thanks Them for Enriching US

The US President also listed the challenges American Muslims face, including bullying, and the rise of Islamophobia.

Spread the love

Rabat – US President Joe Biden has shared his heartfelt congratulations to Muslims for the holy month of Ramadan.

In a White House press release, Biden and his wife Jill expressed their greetings to all Muslims across the world.

Biden opened his message, citing the challenges evolving across the globe due to COVID-19.

He expressed regret that families and friends could not come together to celebrate the holy month.

“Yet, our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope.”

Citing Islam, President Biden said many Muslims will focus on “increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoy—health, well-being, and life itself.”

The president also emphasized the contributions Muslims have given to his country’s development, saying they enriched the US since its founding.

“They are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build.”

He also lauded their shared responsibility for leading efforts to fight the pandemic and their contribution to vaccine development.

For Biden, Muslims are creating jobs “as entrepreneurs and business owners, risking their lives as first responders, teaching in our schools, serving as dedicated public servants across the nation, and playing a leading role in our ongoing struggle for racial equity and social justice.”

Data from the Pew Research Center estimated there were 3.45 million Muslims of all ages living in the US in 2017, corresponding to approximately 1.1% of the total US population.

Despite all the positive contributions Muslims bring to the country, they are still the target of “bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes,” the US President argued.

He described such acts against Muslims as “wrong,” “unacceptable,” and they must stop.

Biden said the US should be home to peace and no one should be subject to fear while expressing their faith.

Several NGOs and research centers emphasized the increase of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim activities in the US.

New America organization said that mosques continue to face vandalization, emphasizing that such anti-Muslim activities have increased remarkably since late 2015.

Biden, however, vowed that his administration will work “tirelessly” to protect the rights and safety of all people.

Biden also cited his decision to end the “shameful” travel ban, emphasizing that he will continue to defend human rights across the globe, including for Uyghurs in China, Rohingya in Burma, and Muslim communities across the globe.

Biden also paid tribute to all people “we lost” since last Ramadan, stating “we are hopeful for brighter days ahead. The Holy Qur’an reminds us that ‘God is the light of the heavens and earth,’ who leads us out of darkness to the light.”

The US President said that this year’s festivities will be held virtually in the White House due to the pandemic but promised that the US administration will revive the Eid celebration in person next year.

