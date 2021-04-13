Passengers Fight Over Storage Space On Board Tunisair Plane

Spread the love

Rabat – A video of a fight between passengers on board a plane of Tunisair has gone viral on social media. The fight caused a five-hour delay and financial losses for the Tunisian airline.

The flight was in the onboarding phase preparing for take-off from Tunisia to Turkey on Saturday.

The video shows passengers exchanging insults and punches as the cabin crew attempted to calm them down.

Recorded by a passenger, the video shows a man dragging a woman by her hair as a cabin crew member attempted to stop him.

The administration of Tunisair Airlines said that an investigation had been opened and specified that the offending passengers could be subject to legal prosecution.