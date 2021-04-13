Morocco will celebrate Ramadan tomorrow while other countries began celebrating today.

Rabat – Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Twitter account posted a video showing the players wishing Muslims a happy Ramadan on April 13.

In the video, players of the PSG team, including Neymar and Mbappe said “Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims” and “have a blessed month.”

The French team has shown a nice gesture, with the post generating thousands of likes and comments from the squad’s fans.

Other football clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, FC Porto, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and AC Milan have also wished Muslims a happy Ramadan through social media.

Paris Saint-Germain wishes all Muslims around the world "Ramadan Mubarak" ❤️💙 https://t.co/xiL9gDt36v — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 12, 2021

Morocco will celebrate the first day of Ramadan tomorrow, April 14, while the majority of Muslim countries are celebrating it today.

Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar; North African countries such as Egypt and Tunisia have all announced today as the first day of Ramadan.

Morocco, Oman, India, and Iran are the only countries that will celebrate the first day of Ramadan on April 14.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar. During the month, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and sex from dawn until sunset.

This month begins approximately 11 days earlier every year. The arrival of the crescent moon signals its beginning as well as its end.

Similar to last year, Ramadan will be marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic spreading throughout the Muslim world, as well as in countries with large Islamic communities, social gatherings are prohibited.