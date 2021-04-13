Morocco to Host Next Joint Moroccan-Omani Commission

Spread the love

Rabat – Oman and Morocco seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation within the framework of consultation connecting the two countries.

Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita held talks with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi today through a videoconference, discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that both officials discussed cooperation in different fields. The ministry said cooperation between Morocco and Oman witnessed a “positive dynamic” since the 5th joint commission that the two ministers chaired in January 2019 in Muscat.

Both parties also expressed their willingness to hold the next joint commission in Morocco as soon as the health situation due to COVID-19 improves.

The Omani official emphasized Morocco’s role in the defense of Arab and Islamic issues, including its support for the Palestinian cause.

Morocco also welcomed Oman’s position in support of Rabat’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

In 2019, Bourita said Morocco is a credible and serious partner of Oman.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has more than doubled in the last five years, moving from MAD 207 million ($23 million) to MAD 532 million ($59 million).

Morocco and Oman also expressed satisfaction with the launch of a direct flight between Muscat and Casablanca in July 2018.

Sharing data in 2019, Bourita said despite the long distance between the two countries, this has not slowed down communication between the two peoples.

He also said that 181 Omani students study in Moroccan universities and institutions.

Meanwhile, 4,500 Moroccans live in Oman, Bourita said in 2019.