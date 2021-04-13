Morocco’s Ramadan’s Food Aid Distribution to Begin Tomorrow

This year, door-to-door food aid distribution will be used to prevent crowds at local collection points.

Spread the love

Rabat – On Tuesday, the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity announced the launch of the 22nd event of Food Distribution Operation “Ramadan 1442.” The Ramadan food aid operation will benefit three million people, equivalent to 600,000 households including 459,504 in rural areas.

The food distribution operation will launch following King Mohammed VI’s instructions and will start on the first day of Ramadan, April 14.

The Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity said in a statement that food aid is a form of support for vulnerable families weakened by the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The food aid basket will contain 10 kilograms of flour, 5 liters of vegetable oil, 4 kg of sugar, 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg of vermicelli, 850 grams of tomato paste, and 250 grams of tea.

Read also: Morocco Announces Financial Support for Cafes, Restaurants in Ramadan

The statement added that COVID-19 sanitary measures will be used in the making, handling, and delivery of the food baskets. The measures include the disinfection of supply centers, individual food baskets, transport vehicles, and social distancing.

Food baskets will be distributed in a door-to-door method so that vulnerable beneficiaries will not need to travel to collection centers.

The provincial committees affiliated with the Ministry of the Interior have already identified the beneficiaries and informed them of the new food aid distribution method.

To ensure the smooth running of the operation, the local authorities, the regional directorates of the National Mutual Aid, the Royal Gendarmerie as well as the social workers of the General Directorate of Social Services will all be mobilized.