Morocco Suspends Flights With Tunisia

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced on Tuesday a flight suspension with Tunisia.

The National Airport Office (ONDA) said the measure, which will take effect on April 15, will run until further notice.

“Passengers traveling from this country through another country are also concerned,” ONDA said.

In the last few months, Morocco’s government suspended flights with many countries as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its new variants.

The country reopened flights with some countries and maintained the suspension with 17 others.

Morocco’s state-owned carrier Royal Air Maroc announced earlier this month that the country will maintain the current flight suspensions until May 21.

Royal Air Maroc said it is maintaining flight suspensions with France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

The list also concerns other countries, including Turkey, the UK, Egypt, Algeria, Cameroun, Republic of the Congo, Guinea-Conakry, Mali, and Ghana.

The announcement comes after Morocco extended the state of the emergency until May 10.

Morocco is increasing restrictions after health officials warned against the increase of COVID-19 cases.

The Health Ministry announced that it detected the British strain of COVID-19 in seven regions across the country.

To limit the spread, Morocco also decided to maintain the night curfew during Ramadan, which started today in Morocco.

The curfew will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. during Ramadan.

The measure prevented mosques from hosting taraweeh, special extra evening prayers during Ramadan.