House of Councilors Seek Aid for Workers Affected by Ramadan Curfew

The House of Councilors called upon the government to seek new solutions and reach a compromise with Morocco’s workers that will inevitably be affected greatly by the night curfew during the holy month of Ramadan.

Spread the love

Rabat – Tuesday, a general council comprised of the House of Councilors asked the government to provide innovative solutions for workers affected by the curfew during Ramadan.

Regarding the dangerous implications that may directly affect Morocco’s private sector and economy, the council asked the Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani to lighten the night curfew restrictions. The council named employees of cafes, hotels, and traveling merchants as the most likely to suffer from the heightened restrictions.

Council members warned of the intangible repercussions that could come from a night curfew during Ramadan such as poor psychological health and more families slipping into poverty.

El Othmani responded to the request, citing Morocco’s continued efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the head of government claimed that the curfew is still necessary as experts predict a potential global third wave. The new strain of COVID-19 poses another potential risk as it “has been resistant to the vaccines in other countries,” stated El Othamni.

The majority groups and opposition groups praised the government’s handling of the pandemic but requested clarification on the intricacies of the night curfew.

Many workers are not registered with the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) which means they will require further support from the government.

If a unique solution is not found, many fear workers will be in a state of “forced unemployment” as described by the council.

The head of government reiterated the government’s continued support for workers and argued that daytime movement still permits Morocco’s working professionals to operate while observing the standard health guidelines of the pandemic.

As the first day of Ramadan begins, workers worry their businesses will be forced to close permanently due to the lack of patronage caused by the night curfew.