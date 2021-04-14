Australia Commends King Mohammed VI on Support of Jewish Identity

Spread the love

Rabat – Australia’s Central Synagogue of Sydney commended Morocco’s commitment to preserving the Jewish identity in Morocco.

Rabbi Levi Wolff, leader of the Central Synagogue of Sydney’s congregation, commented on King Mohammed VI’s dedication to safeguarding Judaism in Morocco. Rabbi Wolff noted the deep-rooted history of Judaism in Morocco and the prevalence of Jewish culture.

Additionally, Rabbi Wolff stated that the late King Mohammed V played a crucial role in establishing a pro-Jewish atmosphere in Morocco during the Second World War and the Holocaust.

During a Shabbat dinner, held to commemorate the special relationship between Morocco and Judaism, over 300 members of the Australian Jewish community attended to celebrate coexistence and tolerance in the Middle East and North Africa.

The ceremony took place in the Central Synagogue of Sydney and the UAE’s ambassador to Australia was also in attendance.

Morocco’s Ambassador to Australia Karim Medrek, spoke to the rich history of Judaism in Morocco and how Moroccan culture shares many similarities with Jewish culture. The ambassador also noted initiatives put in place to support Morocco’s Jewish community members.

Programs like the preservation and rehabilitation of Jewish cemeteries and neighborhoods, along with the implementation of Jewish history in Morocco’s curriculum.

The ambassador concluded his statement by commenting on the rekindling of relations between Morocco and Israel. In the final comments, Medrek stated, “it should be seen as a natural continuation in the process of a long millennial history.”

The ceremony featured cuisine from Morocco and Jewish culture, as a symbolic gesture of celebrating the two identities in unison.