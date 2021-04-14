Ziyech Could Leave Chelsea to Join Sevilla This Summer

Spread the love

Rabat – Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech could reportedly leave Chelsea to join Sevilla this summer after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

The Moroccan could join Moroccan internationals Youssef En-Nesyri, Yassine Bono, and Munir El Haddadi in Sevilla.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea is considering selling Ziyech to the Spanish club. The Blues are intending to offer Ziyech in a swap deal plus an amount of money, to be determined later, to sign French center-back Jules Kounde.

The 28-year-old was one of Chelsea’s high-profile signings last summer, Chelsea brought him from Ajax for approximately £33.4million (MAD 411 million).

Despite the injuries Ziyech suffered from at the start of the season, he was one of Chelsea’s former head coach Frank Lampard’s regular starters.

However, the Moroccan has been left out of the starting line-up since German head coach Thomas Tuchel replaced Lampard in January.

In total, Ziyech has featured in 29 games for Chelsea this season, including 11 matches where he started on the bench.

Since Tuchel’s appointment, Ziyech has started only eight matches; he played just 7 minutes in the win over Crystal Palace on April 10 and only four minutes in Tuesday’s game against Portugal’s FC Porto.

Ziyech’s performance with the Blues is far from the magic he spread in his last two seasons with AFC Ajax. In 2018-2019, the player scored 21 goals and provided 24 assists. As for 2019-2020, he contributed with nine goals and 20 assists, according to transfermarkt.

Former Dutch international Rene van der Gijp is believed to have told Ziyech to leave the English club.

“Chelsea was a good choice for Ziyech when Lampard was coach. He was very enthusiastic about him. Then another trainer arrives, and he wants to play a different game. He wants to have runners in midfield instead of people like Ziyech. Then you have a problem… So it’s best for him to leave,” he told Veronica Inside.

Ziyech, who was the 2019-2020 player of the year in the Eredivisie (the Dutch football league), is undoubtedly a quality player. His ease with the ball and his ability to effortlessly unlock defenses with magical passes made him the standout player in Ajax and earned him accolades among Chelsea fans at the beginning of the season.

Still, it remains to be seen whether the Moroccan will prove himself in the Premier League or he will leave after only one season in the southwest London club.