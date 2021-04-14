Heavy Thunderstorms, Wind to Hit Morocco Wednesday, Thursday

The rainfall will continue to improve Morocco’s agricultural season.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced on Tuesday that heavy thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind will hit several provinces across Morocco on Wednesday and Thursday.

The DMN said in its special notice that heavy thunderstorms of 30 to 60 millimeters of rainfall will hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Al Hoceima, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Berkane, Boulemane, Driouch, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Fez, and Fquih Bensalah from Wednesday 2 p.m. to Thursday at 12 p.m.

The same thunderstorms will reach Guercif, Ifrane, Khenifra, Khouribga Midelt, Nador, Sefrou, Taounate, Taourirt, and Taza.

Moderate thunderstorms with 15 to 25 millimeters of rainfall will concern the provinces of El Hajeb, Jerada, Khemisset, Meknes, Moulay Yaacoub, and Oujda-Angad.

The thunderstorms will be followed by hailstorms and gusts of wind.

Strong gusts of orange-level rated wind, ranging between 75 to 85 kilometers, are expected in the provinces of Assa-Zag, Boulemane, Errachidia, Figuig, Jerada, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Tinghit, and the reliefs of Taroudant, Tata, and Tiznit on Wednesday.

The 2020-2021 agriculture year witnessed a good season thanks to heavy rainfall that Morocco received in late 2020 and early 2021.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the rainfall over the last three months had a positive impact on the agricultural season.

Morocco’s government is also satisfied with the heavy rainfall and its effect on the filling rate of Morocco’s dams and water reservoirs.

The country’s filling rate reached 50%, with the dams’ reserves accumulating 7.38 billion cubic meters of water