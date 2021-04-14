Morocco Begins Trial Against French-Algerian Actors Today

Morocco opened the investigation into the actors on April 5.

Spread the love

Rabat – The trial of the actor Brahim Bouhlel and his accomplices begins today following the viral video posted on social media where they insulted Moroccan women and children.

Bouhlel and his accomplice, a social media influencer, are facing charges, due to the circulation of a video of citizens without their permission and misappropriation of minors, said Mourad Elajouti, the president of the Moroccan Lawyers Club (CAM).

Hedi Bouchenafa, one of the accomplices, left Morocco before the beginning of the investigation.

Following the media uproar, Bouhlel and the other two accomplices posted public apologies on social media.

Read also: Algerian TV Offends Morocco’s Monarch in Comedy Show

Bouhlel said on an Instagram post, “My only intention as a comedian was to make people laugh and not to offend the sensibilities of anyone.”

After the video made by Bouhlel and his accomplices was made public, companies like Adidas Paris announced and French-Moroccan Rapper Niro announced that they would end their collaborations with Bouhlel.

On Twitter, the official page for Adidas Paris posted, “Adidas firmly opposes all forms of intolerance, discrimination, and sexism. We are committed to making sport a space where everyone is fully accepted. Recalling that no contract binds the brand to Brahim Bouhlel, Adidas undertakes to reconsider its collaboration with him.”

The French-Moroccan Rapper Niro said, “I like you guys but don’t be clumsy even if it’s just a joke.”

In the video, Bouhlel and his accomplices laughed on camera, using derogatory perceptions about Moroccan women before heckling and insulting street children.