Morocco: Regional Council Undertakes Clean Up Efforts in Paradise Valley

Rabat – As the tourist season in Morocco is nearing, the Regional Council of Tourism of Agadir Souss-Massa has launched a clean up campaign in Paradise Valley.



The clean up campaign was launched on April 10, in Paradise Valley, approximately 20 kilometers north of Agadir. The initiative comes in time to prepare for the 2021 summer tourist season, bracing for the arrival of Moroccan and international tourists.



The clean-up operation will be conducted with the help of Surfrider Foundation Maroc association. While their work is generally focused on protecting the coastline, during the Paradise Valley clean up campaign they will help collect waste, while also raising awareness about respect for the environment.



Paradise Valley is a famous tourist destination located in the Moroccan High Atlas mountains, often likened to a “paradise on earth.” It is known for its broad biodiversity, made up of palm trees, olive trees, banana trees, fig trees, rocky pools, and numerous cascades.



According to Surfrider Foundation Morocco, the problem lies within tourists’ attitudes, as many of them do not “respect the site”, and “throw away or leave waste on the spot after camping.”

“Thousands of tons of cans, tins, plastic sodas, tajines, alcohol bottles, cakes, and all kinds of rubbish end up in nature, contaminating the local ecosystems and ready to reach the water table and the ocean with the next rainfall,” explained the foundation.

The COVID-19 pandemic shrunk Morocco’s tourism revenue by 53.8% in 2020, representing a loss of MAD 42.4 billion ($4.77 billion), the Directorate of Studies and Financial Projections announced in February.

Tourist arrivals to Morocco decreased by 78.9% at the end of November 2020, while the number of overnight stays also dropped by 72.3%. Across the board, the pandemic has had a deeply felt effect on the economy, and has left people anxiously awaiting the return of international tourists.