Drought: Morocco’s Agriculture Sector and Climate Change Challenges

Rabat – The Oxford Business Group (OBG) released a new report on climate change in Africa and cited desertification as a growing danger to Morocco’s agriculture sector.

In the report, the OBG cited the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization data that suggests Africa is the 2nd driest continent with nearly 40% of the continent affected by desertification and drought.

Morocco’s agriculture sector relies primarily on grain production. Nearly 75% of usable agricultural surface areas (SAU) contain cereal crops. However, cereal crops only make up 10-15% of revenue and 5-10% of employment opportunities in the sector.

As drought looms over Morocco’s agriculture sector, researchers seek to implement new strategies to combat the effects of climate change.

The Green Morocco Plan

The Green Morocco Plan is one strategy aiming to combat the effects of climate change. However, the plan requires drastic changes in Morocco’s agriculture sector at the government level.

First, the Green Morocco Plan requires increased investments in agriculture. Both the Moroccan government and external investors play a vital role in stimulating the Moroccan agriculture sector.

Second, the plan hopes to change the current land ownership system. Over 70% of farms are smaller than five hectares. The Green Morocco Plan will implement an aggregate system to consolidate land and allow for more funding per farm.

Third, cereal production should decrease while other global agricultural necessities like olives and fruits should be prioritized. Approximately 400,000 hectares will be replanted to accommodate more lucrative crops replacing wheat.

Although there are six steps to the Green Morocco Plan in total, one of the most crucial in combating the negative effects of climate change is sustainable development of irrigation systems.

Only 6% of Africa’s farmland is irrigated by sustainable systems which leads to the growing prevalence of drought.

The government has already put other sustainable initiatives in place such as the development of the Fask Dam Project in Guelmim and the Noor Solar Power Operation in Ouarzazate.

Morocco’s agriculture sector is set to achieve its sustainability goals in the fight against climate change by 2030.