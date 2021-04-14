OCP Equips 27 Moroccan Preparatory Classes, Commits to Advancing Education

The Office Cherifien des Phosphates (OCP) Group continues to assist students and the ministry of education by providing educational means for a better learning process and suitable workplace.

Rabat – OCP Group has begun equipping 27 preparatory class centers across 12 regional academies of education and training with the necessary equipment for science courses.

The Ministry of National Education and the OCP Group said in a joint that the first phase of the operation will concern 9,000 students in preparatory classes. The goal is to provide students and teachers with an appropriate work environment and a more stimulating framework, the statement added.

The equipping of preparatory classes is part of the implementation of a five-year partnership agreement signed on February 21, 2020, to upgrade the learning and training system in Morocco — gradually enabling the country to have higher standards of excellence, research, and innovation.

The initiative is part of OCP’s framework to support reform projects in the Moroccan educational and training system.

OCP Group has long showcased its commitment to advancing the educational sector and sustainable human development in Morocco, notably by funding innovative projects and investing in new trends in education and research.

According to the company, its “social responsibility” spirit is driven by the belief that intelligence and collective innovation have potential to deliver a durable social impact. The group aims to achieve the goal through socio-economic projects and mainly relies on education as a lever for excellence, to enhance the skills of actors, and to have added value.

As part of its engagement in promoting free education, the OCP Group has established many digital and computer science schools in Morocco. One such institution is the “1337 school”, a coding school open to youth from Morocco and other countries across Africa. The school has two campuses in Benguerir and Khouribga.

Another fruit of OCP’s interest in fostering excellent education is the Mohammed VI Polytechnique University (UM6P). In recent years, the Benguerir-based university has taken strides to quickly establish itself as a continentally coveted center for applied research in agricultural technology, biosciences, and sustainability studies.

OCP also offers the most promising Moroccan students scholarships to study in the world’s leading engineering schools.