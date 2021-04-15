Morocco Enters Agreement With UN for Protection of Refugee Rights

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco has entered a framework agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with the aim to strengthen the protection of refugee rights.



The President of Morocco’s National Council for Human Rights (CNDH) Amina Bouayach and the UNHCR representative in Morocco, Francois Reybet-Degat, oversaw the signing ceremony at the headquarters of CNDH, on April 14.



“This agreement is an embodiment of the will of the two parties to develop areas of their joint cooperation,” reads a press statement from the council. The agreement will help the two parties develop “studies related to public policies in the field of refugee rights,” data exchange, as well as the follow-up implementation of the appropriate provisions related to refugee rights.



In the press statement, Bouayach underlined that “the values ​​of dignity, solidarity, and respect represent for the [CNDH] more than abstract principles, for us they are a promise of a permanent institutional commitment towards foreigners, regardless of their legal and administrative status.”

For Reybet-Degat the agreement signifies an “important step in the path of close cooperation” for the two parties.



“It also reflects the joint work carried out by [the bodies] regarding the implementation of the National Immigration and Asylum Policy” in Morocco, concluded the representative.



The aforementioned migration policy is centered on humanitarian considerations, particularly through integration and ensuring that migrants have access to healthcare, education, housing, employment, and other social services.



The UNHCR has had a longstanding presence in Morocco, working together with various institutions to ensure that migrant rights are being respected. In October 2020, Commissioner of the UNHCR Philippo Grandi outlined the positive outcomes of Morocco’s work with the organization, during the 71st session of the Executive Committee of the UN body.

In March, in recognition of Bouayach’s illustrious career, the Office of the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights celebrated her achievements for human rights and gender equality in Morocco.