OCP is honoring its commitment to improve and reinforce regional social services, particularly women’s healthcare services offered to mothers, newborns, and children in rural areas.

Rabat – The OCP Group has reinforced women’s healthcare services for mothers and newborns in the province of Rehamna (Central Morocco), by providing the region with a mobile medical unit for pediatrics and gynecology.

The mobile medical unit is the fruit of a partnership between the Rehamna province, the provincial health delegation, and the OCP Group through its Al Gantour site. The acquisition is within the framework of proximity healthcare policy set by the Rehamna province.

The mobile medical unit, worth MAD 2 million of funding, will improve the healthcare services offered to mothers and children with the view of reducing mortality rates of mothers and newborns in rural areas.

The mobile healthcare facility will also provide adequate pre-childbirth medical consultations for marginalized and vulnerable women in Rehamna province.

The facility is equipped with modern medical equipment for both pediatric and gynecology specialties to allow doctors to sufficiently treat pregnant women, newborns, and children.

The medical unit will enable regional healthcare professionals to organize awareness campaigns about the importance of monitoring pregnancies.

Commenting on the initiative, the provincial health delegate, Kamal Yansli, said that the social action is part of efforts to improve maternal and child health in order to reduce the death rate.

Meanwhile, the Director of Social Responsibility at OCP Site Al Gantour, Khalid Ait Lhakem, said that the initiative to acquire the mobile medical unit for gynecology and pediatrics is part of the OCP site Al Gantour’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare system in Rehmana province.

OCP’s provision of the mobile medical unit illustrates its unwavering commitment to improving healthcare by providing quality healthcare services and equipment to rural women and children.

The phosphate giant is also engaged in improving the well-being of marginalized communities by creating permanent job opportunities in rural areas.

In February 2021, the OCP group, through its “Act4Community-site Al-Gantour” program contributed to the establishment of a cheese facility in Ouled Hassoun Al Hamri in the Rehamna province.

The OCP site, Al Gantour, has provided assistance to the project holder, Biladi cooperative, to acquire equipment and set up the industrial facilities.