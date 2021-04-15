Agriculture: Morocco Berry Conference ‘a Key Meeting Point’ for Industry

Spread the love

Rabat – Indicative of Morocco’s agricultural sector’s expansion, the Morocco Berry Conference, which ran on April 7 and April 8, saw the participation of more than 550 people from 50 different countries.



The virtual event functioned as a learning platform led by “the most highly skilled and respected individuals in the berry industry.” Amine Bennani and Professor Redouane Choukr-Allah represented Morocco at the event. Bennani presented the figures of the soft fruit industry in the North African country, while Choukr-Allah presented on water scarcity issues.



Among other important speakers participating were Bernadine Strik from the US, Sebastian Ochoa from Chile, Miguel Ahumada from Mexico, and Cindy van Rijswick from the Netherlands. Their presentations covered a wide array of topics, from berry physiology to market prospects.



The conference helped the various stakeholders and professionals to broaden their network. Over the two-day event, more than 7500 sent messages and nearly 5000 profile views were registered on the platform.



“The Morocco Berry Conference is already viewed as a key meeting point for those working in the berry industry,” read the statement.



The Morocco Berry conference platform will remain available throughout April for both delegates and sponsors. They will be able to watch replays, download presentations, view videos and documentation, as well as carry on networking with fellow participants and representatives.



Some believe that the Moroccan red fruit sector, which produces strawberries, raspberries, cranberries, as well as other fruits and berries has already overtaken Spain in terms of competitiveness.

Robbert Leisink, owner and co-founder of Fruitful-Berries, noted that “Spain has lagged a bit with innovations and the planting of new varieties” of red fruit, while “the Moroccan market, on the other hand, offers many new opportunities and varieties.”

The heavy rainfall Morocco has experienced at the beginning of the year has had a “very positive impact” on the country’s 2020-21 agricultural season, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests.