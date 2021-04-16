In Pictures: Morocco's Bustling Sweets Market Ahead of Ramadan

Spread the love

In Morocco, Ramadan is a time for one to become closer to God, spend time with family, and give back to the community. However, another key component to Ramadan is the break of the fast.

Every year, families stock up on a wide array of necessities for ftour (break fast meal). Throughout the day, Moroccans purchase traditional foods like chebakia and bastila in preparation for the maghreb call to prayer. Other treats like dates and dried figs transcend Morocco’s borders as Muslims around the world consume them throughout Ramadan.

Crowds gather to purchase pastries in the Rabat Medina. Pastries and breads like the traditional chebakia and msemen are common for Moroccans breaking their daily fast.

A bakery works diligently to fulfill the demand for chebakia ahead of Ramadan. First, the fried delights are shaped and fried before being coated in sesame seeds and honey. Other fried treats like sfenj, a Moroccan fried donut, can be seen being prepared as well.

The oil drains from a fresh batch of chebakia and they are now ready to join the shapely mound in the background. Ramadan in Morocco is not complete without sweets.

A heaping mound of chebakia is wrapped to protect against the elements before being transferred to the storefront to be purchased.

A local bakery specializing in ftour delicatessen uses homemade filo dough to prepare bastilla. Bastilla comes in many varieties: chicken, seafood, and a sweet nut medley.

A young baking duo works as a team to brush the pastilla filo dough with butter before adding the remaining ingredients.

Morocco World News wishes you a Ramadan Mubarak!