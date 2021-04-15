7 People Die From COVID-19 in Morocco in 24 Hours

The death toll reached 8,927, while the total number of COVID-19 cases the country has recorded reached 504,260.

Rabat – Morocco recorded seven deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, new statistics from the Ministry of Health show.

The number means the country’s death toll has reached 8,927.

Morocco also recorded 596 new COVID-19 cases and 438 recoveries in the last day.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 504,260. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries reached 490,366.

The number of patients in critical condition is now 438. Of these, 227 people are under artificial respiration.

The virus’ fatality rate in Morocco registered a slight increase, reaching 1.8%, compared to 1.7% in the last few weeks, while the rate of recoveries reached 97.2%.

Regarding case distribution, Casablanca-Settat remains at the top of the list in terms of COVID-19 cases.

The region recorded 376 new cases and two additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 53 more cases, while the Marrakech-Safi announced 52 cases and one death.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 26 cases, while Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hocema reported 22.

Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded 22 cases and one death, and the Oriental confirmed 15 cases.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region reported 11 cases and two deaths, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (nine cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (four cases and one death), Draa-Tafilalet (four cases), and Fez-Meknes (two cases).

Vaccination

Morocco launched its vaccination campaign on January 28, initially seeking to target 33% of the population.

The country also seeks to secure a collective immunization against the virus, which continues to spread across the country.

Morocco has managed to secure a solid position in terms of its vaccination campaign, relative to many other countries.

The country has vaccinated 4,554,000 people to date. Around 4,174,449 received their second dose.