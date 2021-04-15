Morocco, Spain Look to Strengthen Migratory Management

Morocco and Spain have intensified efforts against irregular migration and human trafficking networks.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ambassador to Spain Karima Benyaich held a meeting on Wednesday, April 14 in Madrid with Spain’s new Secretary of State for Migration, Jesus Javier Perea, to discuss migratory management.

During the meeting, the ambassador renewed Morocco’s commitment to further consolidate and deepen cooperation with Spain to face the challenges of migration.

The two officials also discussed other issues of common interest. In the meeting, the Moroccan envoy highlighted the means to offer better administrative support to Moroccan students in Spain.

Perea expressed strong satisfaction with cooperation with Morocco, reiterating the importance of maintaining permanent contact with Moroccan authorities.

The two countries continue to vow to further strengthen their cooperation in the migratory management field, among several others.

Moroccan efforts to tackle migration issues have made international headlines for years, with Spanish officials calling on the EU to continue to provide support for Rabat’s mobilization.

In November 2020, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that cooperation between Rabat and Madrid is “distinguished by mutual trust.”

He also emphasized that Spain achieved “important” success in the fight against undocumented migration and criminal organizations thanks to Morocco’s help.

He added that the country’s aid in migratory management issues helped Spain to halve the number of irregular migrants’ arrival.

In addition to the international assistance, Morocco is also increasing efforts locally to challenge human trafficking networks.

According to official data from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), Morocco prevented 9,179 Europe-bound irregular migrants, including 6,162 foreign nationals, from leaving Morocco last year.

In the same year, Moroccan police detained 466 suspects with links to 123 human trafficking networks.