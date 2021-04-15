Arab Institute Head: ‘Without Muslims, France Would Not Be What It Is’

The statement coincided with the beginning of Ramadan and escalating Islamophobic attacks in the country.

By Youssra El Badmoussi

Rabat — Jack Lang, president of the Arab World Institute (AWI), emphasized the contribution of Muslims to France’s development in a video message on April 13.

“Without Muslims, France would not be what it is,” he said.

AWI posted the video displaying Lang addressing the Muslim community to welcome the month of Ramadan. In the footage, the French politician expressed his wishes and thoughts for the community.

Lang also stressed the importance of the French Muslim community and its contribution to the cultural development of France, expressing “gratitude” to Muslim citizens.

According to Lang, Muslims bring to France “their talent, their energy, their fighting spirit, and their imagination.”

Reaffirming the “values of tolerance, respect, and friendship,” the AWI president also expressed his wish that the month of Ramadan will continue to advance these values, relying on the “common intelligence” that connects the French community.

The video, which has received much positive feedback online, comes during a tense time for the Muslim community in France, facing heightened Islamophobia in the country.

According to the head of Turkey’s National Observatory of Islamophobia, Abdallah Zekri, Islamophobic attacks increased by 53% in 2020.

Two days before the start of Ramadan, vandals attacked a mosque in Rennes, Western France.

Anonymous people put anti-Islam slogans on the walls of the Muslim Cultural Center in Rennes, insulting Muslims and the prophet Muhammad.

Counting over five million Muslims, the largest Muslim community in Europe, some activists are accusing the country of attempts to institutionalize Islamophobia, especially with the “anti-separatism bill.”

Although French officials assure that the bill aims to target radicalism, the Muslim community fears further stigmatization with the continued rise of Islamophobic attacks.

Officially named “Strengthening the respect of the principles of the Republic,” Parliament approved the draft legislation on February 16, and Senators voted on it on March 30. With new amendments, it will soon return to Parliament for another vote.

The bill aims to “reinforce Republican principles.” However, the governmental decision has received notable criticism for stigmatizing and discriminating against France’s Muslim community.