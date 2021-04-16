Morocco Suspends Flights With 13 Countries

Morocco's government announced flight suspensions with 13 more countries as part of the country’s approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced flight suspensions with 13 more countries as part of the country’s approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The National Airports Office (ONDA) published the full list of the countries, which include Albania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Serbia, Romania, and Slovakia.

The list also includes Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Slovenia.

The announcement comes just days after Morocco suspended flights with Tunisia.

The country also decided to maintain flight suspensions with 17 other countries, until May 21, including Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Morocco has also suspended flights with the UK, Egypt, Algeria, Cameroon, Republic of the Congo, Guinea-Conakry, Mali, and Ghana.

The flight suspension is part of Morocco’s state of emergency, allowing authorities to take preventive actions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The state of emergency has been running since March 2020.

Under the measure, Morocco also decided to maintain the night curfew during Ramadan and increased restrictions after the Health Ministry announced the increase in COVID-19 cases and variants in several regions across the country.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced the death of seven people from COVID-19 in 24 hours, reflecting the increase of 1.8% in the virus fatality rate instead of 1.7% registered in the last few weeks.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 504,260, including 490,366 recoveries, and 8,927 deaths.

Morocco seeks to maintain an efficient vaccination campaign. The country launched the campaign on January 28. Since the launch, Morocco vaccinated 4,554,000 people. The number of people who received the second dose of the vaccine reached 4,174,449, as of April 15.