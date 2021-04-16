OCP to Support Rural Youth Entrepreneurship in Central Morocco

Assisting local businesses, cooperatives, and entrepreneurs to create a lasting socio-economic impact are fundamental objectives in supporting the Rehamna province.

Rabat – The Provincial Human Development Committee (CPDH) of Rehamna (Central Morocco) and NGO “Act4Community,” affiliated within Moroccan phosphate giant OCP Group’s Al Gantour site, signed a two-year partnership agreement to promote youth entrepreneurship on Wednesday.

The MAD 4.8 million ($538,000) partnership agreement aims to support cooperatives, small businesses, and individual entrepreneurs as well as promote entrepreneurial action.

The support is based on “the capacity building of local economic operators and providing assistance to projects with added value and a lasting socio-economic impact.”

Assistance will be provided through the unification of the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH) programs and those of the development strategy of local economic systems adopted by Act4Community, as well the programs implemented by public and private institutional actors.

Beneficiaries will take advantage of a “new generation of innovative projects aimed at upgrading local economic systems and increase their competitiveness for better positioning in local, regional, and national markets.”

The Act4Community association aims to help the underserved community to improve their well-being by helping to establish projects that create permanent job opportunities.

The OCP’s association is committed, as part of several agreements signed with the provincial authorities, to upgrading the socioeconomic infrastructure in the province of Rehamna.

Yesterday, the association provided a MAD 2 million ($223,838) fund to establish a mobile pediatrics and gynecology medical unit in the province. The mobile healthcare facility will provide quality medical consultations for women and children. This will allow doctors to adequately treat pregnant women, newborns, and children.

The “Act4Community-site Al-Gantour also contributed to the establishment of a cheese facility in Ouled Hassoun Al Hamri in the Rehamna province in February. Financial assistance allowed the acquisition of equipment and the setting up of industrial facilities.