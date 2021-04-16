El Othmani Says Moroccans Should Be Proud of Social Security Reforms

The royal project, aimed at expanding social security to all Moroccans, will preserve the dignity of citizens and support their purchasing power, said El Othmani.

Rabat – The Moroccan government has expressed satisfaction with the social reforms that the country forged to expand social security for all Moroccans.

On Thursday, following the cabinet council, head of government Saad Eddine El Othmani commended the approach, saying Moroccans have the right to feel proud of the reforms.

The remarks come just a day after King Mohammed VI chaired the signing ceremony to implement the broadened social security in the Fez royal palace.

Commenting on the project, El Othmani said the reform “illustrates King Mohammed VI’s humanism and societal policy aimed at building a better future for Moroccans.”

He argued that Moroccans should be “proud of the unprecedented” social revolution seeking that seeks to ensure “the protection of citizens and preserve their dignity.”

The government seeks to implement the project with an annual budget of MAD 51 billion ($5.7 billion), of which MAD 23 billion ($2.5 billion) will be allocated from the state’s general budget.

The budget is divided into several segments, including MAD 14 billion ($1.6 billion) for basic compulsory health insurance, MAD 20 billion ($2.3 billion) for family allowance, MAD 16 billion ($1.8 billion) for expanding the Moroccan pension scheme, and MAD 1 billion ($113 million) towards unemployment compensation.

The King will define the timetable of the financing of the project, the Ministry of Economy announced earlier this year.

The project has been the central focus of Morocco’s reforms.

In his Throne Day speech in 2020, King Mohammed VI said that such projects require “tangible reform of current social protection systems and programs to increase their direct impact on beneficiaries.”

The King also called on Morocco’s government to complete the development of the project, which will need the mobilization of all stakeholders.

“To attain this goal, we must uphold good governance, which is based on constructive social dialogue and on the principles of integrity, transparency, and fairness,” the monarch added.

The social security project will initially benefit farmers, craftsmen and professionals, traders, and independent service providers subject to the unified professional contribution scheme (CPU), the auto-entrepreneur scheme of the accounting scheme.

In the second phase, social security will be extended to other categories to include all citizens.