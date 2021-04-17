Enrich Your Table With Moroccan Almond and Honey Briouats

Moroccan sweets are to die for. Making them, however, require both patience and a passion to enjoy the crowd-favorite flavor and exquisite look.

Spread the love

Rabat – Besides its religious and community value among Moroccans, Ramadan is also a month when locals bring the best from the country’s renowned cuisine. If you have ever visited Morocco during the month, you certainly noticed the triangle-shaped sweets, briouats, among dishes served during iftar (breakfast).

Briouats’ size can differ, but the taste is the same — unless a strange recipe comes along as a sequel.

If you tasted briouats in Morocco and crave them when you are back home, this recipe can help you enjoy them for a second time. All you need are the right ingredients and your sweet tooth.

Even abroad, you can find most of the ingredients in supermarkets that import Moroccan-made products, including “lwerka” or filo dough.

Cooks hold filo dough in high renown as it is central to many other international dishes, including baklava and borek.

Moroccans use the same ingredient to make some of the country’s famous tasty sweets and salty foods, including bastilla and briouats.

If you are not familiar with the recipe, a simple search on Google can offer mouth-watering images that are sure to motivate you.

Moroccans do not only serve briouats during Ramadan. Moroccans also enjoy the traditional pastries during celebrations such as weddings and engagement parties, among others.

The shape and taste may give the impression that it is difficult to make briouats happen. The recipe, however, only requires patience and the right ingredients.

The measurements will depend on the quantity of briouats you want to make.

Ingredients

1 kilogram of werqa or filo dough

½ kilograms of raw almonds

½ cup of orange flower water

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon of salt

⅛ tablespoon mastic gum powder

1/2 cup of unsalted butter

2 egg yolks

½ cup of granulated sugar

½ cup of flour

¼ cup of water

½ kilogram of honey

4 cups of vegetable oil

Method

Put water in a pot on the stove and leave it to boil. Once it’s boiling, add your almonds and leave them for 6 to 10 minutes.

When the almonds are finally easy to peel, start doing so while they’re while hot. You will find it a bit hard to peel them when they are cool, as they become hard.

Once all of your almonds are peeled, spread them in a layer and dry them very well.

It is preferable to do this initial process overnight before you move ahead with making briouats the next day.

After they are completely dry, you will need to fry half of the almonds and leave the other half.

The only reason we are frying half of the fried almonds is to add a golden color, an oily texture, and flavor for our briouats.

Put your fried almonds and half of your granulated sugar in a grinder. Once the mixture turns into a paste, put it in a bowl and do the same for the unfried almonds, with the other half of your granulated sugar.

Some people like to add extra sugar to the paste, but it is healthier to not add excessively since we are going to use honey at the end.

Once done, combine the fried and unfried ground almond pastes and mix them together. Pour in the cinnamon, salt, mastic gum powder, and the softened butter, and mix all these ingredients together while adding the orange flower water.

Use your hand to mix the paste until they are fully blended.

Folding briouats

Before taking our almond paste to filo dough, you will need to roll the almond paste into little balls.

Now, you will need to cut the filo dough into strips.

Next, put a ball of almond paste at the top of each strip and fold it over.

You will keep folding it in the opposite direction until you reach the end of the strip. At that point, you will have completed your triangle-shaped little Moroccan briouats. Before ending the process, you will need to make sure your briouats are completely tucked in.

To finish this process, add the half cup of flour into a bowl and pour ¼ cup of barely-boiling water into the flour. Mix until you have a good consistency. The mixture should be thick enough to use to close and tuck your briouats.

Dip a clean pastry brush into the flour-water paste, brush the tip with the mixture, and tuck it inside.

After finishing folding all your briouats, put the two egg yolks in a bowl and mix them gently with a spoon.

You will need the yolk to brush the top of your briouats. This will give them a golden look after frying.

A little note to make your life easier — if you find the process of folding briouats to be a lot, it is definitely okay to skip the picky folding process and use any sort of shape you find easy. Variations are okay as long as you are tucking your briouat perfectly to prevent the almonds from seeping out from your filo dough.

Frying briouats

Frying is last but not least, so hang in there.

Put a frying pan on medium heat and add the vegetable oil. Once the oil is hot, you can carefully add them to the frying pan.

Make sure you don’t throw them in haphazardly because we don’t want our briouats to lose their shape.

Once they are golden, you will have to remove the sweets from the pan with a slotted spoon.

Make sure not to touch the oil or briouats at this point to avoid any injuries.

As another note, unless you have a huge frying pan, it is preferable not to put in all of the briouats at once. You can divide them into two batches for this step.

Once you finish frying all of your little sweets, put your honey in a different pot and heat it with a tablespoon of orange flower water.

When done, transfer the briouats (preferably hot) to the honey pot and let them soak.

Once saturated with honey, move them to a heat-proof strainer over a bowl.

You can put some on a plate to serve and put the others in a small container to save in the refrigerator.

You can serve your sweets with either milk or tea. They are most delicious when served with Moroccan tea. For decoration, you can put some almonds crushed on the top at the end as a special touch.