FMs Look to Intensify Morocco-Egypt Coordination in African Union

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, spoke with his counterpart from Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, on a variety of bilateral ties and joint efforts for the settlement of regional issues.



Bourita held the virtual talks with the Egyptian foreign minister on Thursday, April 15, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the consultations, the two ministers shared their “appreciation for the distinguished level of bilateral relations” between the two parties.



The two FMs also spoke of their eagerness to grow the ties between the countries, “in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and reflects the strong historical ties between Egypt and Morocco.”



Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s support for the UN-backed resolution of the Western Sahara issue, underlining that any moves forward should be in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2351. The foreign minister also welcomed Morocco’s “serious and credible” efforts in finding a “just and lasting” solution.



The Egyptian minister also briefed Bourita on the ongoing efforts aimed at securing the Palestinian peace process, in the broader context of the Palestinian state as part of the two-state solution.



Shoukry thanked Morocco for its “relentless work” as the head of the Jerusalem Committee, particularly in “asserting the Arab and religious character” of Jerusalem.

The two ministers also agreed to step up communication between the two countries within the context of the Libya file, hoping to reach a “comprehensive settlement” for the Libya crisis.



Previously, Egyptian representatives have praised Morocco’s efforts in resolving the issue. In a statement from September 2020, Shoukry conveyed his esteem for Bourita’s “willingness to continue and intensify the coordination on Morocco’s efforts in this direction.”



Bourita and Shoukry also agreed on improving coordination between the two countries in the African Union, hoping to ensure peace and security on the continent.